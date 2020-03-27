Q4 2019 360 Finance Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mandy Dong -



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website.



Joining me today on the call are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Wu, our CFO and Director; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our Vice President.



