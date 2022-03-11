Q4 2021 360 DigiTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Mandy Dong - 360 DigiTech, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Our results were issued earlier today and can be found on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO and Director; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.



I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Wu Haisheng.



Haisheng Wu - 360 DigiTech, Inc. - CEO & Director



[Interpreted]



Hello, everyone. I'm very happy to report another solid quarter that capped off