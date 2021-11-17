Nov 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Deutsche Bank Depository Receipt Virtual Investor Conference. I'm pleased to announce that our next presentation will be from Quhuo Limited from China. (Operator Instructions) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and can be accessed via the Deutsche Bank website, adr.db.com.
At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Leslie Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Quhuo Limited which trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol QH. Welcome, Leslie.
Leslie Yu - Quhuo Limited - Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO
Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thanks for attending the conference. I'm Leslie Yu, CEO and founder of Quhuo. This conference will be done by me; Barry, Cofounder of the company; and Sandra, the company's CFO. Barry will spend about 20 minutes to go through the PPT and leave the time for Q&A. Thanks for attending. Please go on, Barry.
Zhen Ba - Quhuo Limited - VP & Director
Hello, everyone. This is Barry. It's my pleasure to have you all here joining us
Quhuo Ltd at OTC Markets and Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Nov 17, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...