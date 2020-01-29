Q4 2019 Protech Home Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on the call. My name is Greg Crawford, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Protech Home Medical. Joining me today is Hardik Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer.



On this call, I would like to outline our core business, review our progress over the past year with a focus on the last quarter and provide you with our updated outlook for 2020. I hope we will leave you with a resounding impression that Protech is in a strong position in respect of its financial performance, its operations, our balance sheet and the organic and inorganic