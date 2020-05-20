Q2 2020 Protech Home Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Gregory J. Crawford - Protech Home Medical Corp. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today on the call. My name is Greg Crawford, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Protech Home Medical. Joining me today is Hardik Mehta, our Chief Financial Officer.



On this call, I would like to outline our core business, review our progress year-to-date with a focus on the last quarter and provide you with our updated outlook for 2020. However, before we jump in, let me first take a moment to thank our incredibly talented and dedicated employees who have stepped up in an unprecedented way during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our employees that have enabled Protech to