Q4 2023 Quipt Home Medical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 19, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Greg Crawford Quipt Home Medical Corp.-Chairman of the Board - President, and CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today on the call. My name is Greg Crawford and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quipt Home Medical.