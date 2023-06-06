Q4 2023 Quantum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Quantum's fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results. I'm Brian Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Speaking first today is Jamie Lerner, our Chairman and CEO; followed by Ken Gianella, our CFO. We'll then open the call to questions from analysts.



Some of our comments during the call today may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be viewed as forward-looking, including any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows or other financial, operational