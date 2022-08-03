Q2 2022 Regenxbio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Vittal K. Vasista - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. With us today are Ken Mills, REGENXBIO's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Steve Pakola, our Chief Medical Officer.



Earlier this afternoon, REGENXBIO released financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The press release reporting our financial results is available on our website at www.regenxbio.com.



Today's conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause