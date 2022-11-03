Q3 2022 Regenxbio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Patrick J. Christmas - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Earlier this morning, REGENXBIO released financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as new data from our Altitude trial. The press releases and data presentation are available on our website at www.regenxbio.com.