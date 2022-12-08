Dec 08, 2022 / 03:50PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Alec Stranahan.
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
All right. Great. Hey, everyone. Good morning, and welcome to Day 2 of the 2022 Bank of America's Mid-Biotech Conference. Thanks for joining the session with REGENXBIO.
My name is Alec Stranahan. I'm Vice President and Senior Biotech analyst covering REGENXBIO here at BofA. And I'm pleased to be joined today by Steve Pakola, REGENXBIO's Chief Medical Officer; as well as Vit Vasista, Chief Financial Officer. Thanks, guys, for joining the conference.
Stephen Pakola - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer
Great to be here.
Vittal K. Vasista - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thanks for hosting us.
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Regenxbio Inc at Bank of America Biotech SMID Cap Conference Transcript
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...