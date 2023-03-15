Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



My name is Gena Wang. It's my great pleasure to introduce our last but not least presenting company today, REGENXBIO. With us today, we have Steve Pakola, Chief Medical Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSteve, so maybe I'll start with the big picture question. So how do you plan to achieve the new strategic goal of 5x25?- REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Medical OfficerGreat. First, thanks, Gena, for having us. It's always great to be down in Miami and get a chance to chat and meet others. Yes, so our 5x25 plan. So this is a plan that our CEO, Ken Mills, announced last year, where we target having 5 programs, either our own or licensed programs advance to pivotal or commercial stage by 2025.And we as a leading AAV gene therapy company, from a scientific standpoint, clinical development standpoint and also