Apr 25, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Daniil Gataulin - Chardan - Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for attending Chardan's seventh Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit. Now, my name is Daniil Gataulin. I'm one of the senior research analyst covering biotech here at Chardan.



It is my pleasure to introduce our next guest, Craig Malzahn, SVP, Technical Operations, at REGENXBIO. Craig, welcome.



Craig Malzahn - REGENXBIO Inc. - SVP, Technical Operations



Thank you. Good morning.



Daniil Gataulin - Chardan - Analyst



Good morning. The format for this session is a roughly 25 minute fireside chats. (Operator Instructions) With that, let's get started. Over to you, Craig.



Craig Malzahn - REGENXBIO Inc. - SVP, Technical Operations



All right. I just want to share real quickly here a little bit of a video montage of our new manufacturing facility. Yeah, so this is the REGENXBIO manufacturing facility that we opened for operation last summer. The REGENXBIO Manufacturing Innovation Center is a GMP gene