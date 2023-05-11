May 11, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Okay. So let's get going. Hey, everyone, good afternoon. Welcome to the last session of day 2 of the 2023 BofA Healthcare Conference. Thanks for joining the session with REGENXBIO. My name is Alec Stranahan, I'm a Vice President and Senior Biotech Analyst covering REGENX here at BofA.
And I'm pleased to be joined by Ken Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO, as well as Steve Pakola, REGENXBIO's Chief Medical Officer. Thanks for being here, guys.
Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
Great. So Ken, do you want to maybe kick off with some prepared remarks and then we can jump into the Q&A.
Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director
We're even unprepared. Either way, I think there'll be something that I hope lands well on folks. It's
