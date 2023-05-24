May 24, 2023 / 01:15PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Gena Wang, and I'm a SMID Cap biotech analyst at Barclays. Welcome to our seventh Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit. It is really nice to have this event happen again. I would like to thank all the participants, investors, companies and especially our event team and corporate access team who made this event possible. And with that, I would like to introduce our next presenter, Ken Mills, President and the Chief Executive Officer of REGENXBIO. Ken, thank you very much for joining us today.



Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, Gena. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystOkay. So I think we will start with -- can you hear me? Okay. We will start with, say, the DMD program, your DMD gene therapy program. So maybe start with like now given the evolving dynamic of the DMD gene therapy space