Oct 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Ken. If you're joining through the webcast, there are slides available, and they are self-guided. If you're joining on the phone, the slides are available on the Investors section of our website.



I'm going to start on Slide 2. Thanks for joining the call today. I'm very excited, so we'll get right into it. We have 2 updates today. First, we're reporting an update on patients dosed with RGX-202 from dose level 1 of our AFFINITY DUCHENNE study. This update will be presented at the World Muscle Society Conference in Charleston, South Carolina this week. Compared to our last update in July, this will include additional patient longer-term follow-up safety and first measures of RGX-202 microdystrophin expression from patient biopsies that are collected at 3 months.