Regenxbio Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, we're going to get started here. We've got REGENXBIO presenting with us today. And it's our pleasure to have Kenneth Mills CEO; and Steve Pakola...



Stephen Pakola - REGENXBIO Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Medical Officer



CMO.



Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD



CMO, I knew that. And maybe I can just give you a couple of minutes, you can give us a quick overview and then we can just touch into questions.



Kenneth T. Mills - REGENXBIO Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sounds great. Thanks for having us. And we are an AAV gene therapy company that has been focused on the development of treatments in retinal diseases as well as muscle disorder for -- been public since 2015, we have a significant partnership that we started in 2021 with AbbVie that has helped launch our RGX-314 and now ABBV-RGX-314