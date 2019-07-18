Q4 2019 Resources Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Global Professionals Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Alice Washington, General Counsel. You may begin.



Alice J. Washington - Resources Connection, Inc. - General Counsel



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating on this call. Joining me here today are Kate Duchene, our Chief Executive Officer; Herb Mueller, our Chief Financial Officer; and Tim Brackney, our Chief Operating Officer. During this call, we will be commenting on our results for the fourth quarter and the year ended May 25, 2019. By now you should have a copy of today's press release. If you need a copy and are unable to access it on our website, please call Shannon McPhee at (714)430-6363.



I would like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements during this call. Such statements regarding future events or future