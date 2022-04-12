Resources Connection Inc Investor Day Transcript

Apr 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Kate W. Duchene - Resources Connection, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Okay. I think we'll get started. I want to welcome everyone to our RGP Investor Day. We haven't done this in a very long time. We are so excited to be here. We're excited to share our love of this company with you. We're excited to share the state of the business today.



We've been quiet for so long, maybe too long, but we're ready to share how the company has evolved, and we may go deep in some areas. We hope you engage, learn and enjoy the content today. I'll start by introducing my colleagues who will be presenting with me. I'll start with Tim Brackney, who is our Chief Operating Officer and President; Bhadresh Patel, who is RGP's Chief Digital Officer and the CEO of Veracity; next is Jenn Ryu, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve DelVeccia -- give us a wave, who is the Founder and Head of HUGO; and Mairtini Ni Dhomhnaill, who is the founder of Countsy. I'm excited to share the stage with these incredible business leaders, and they will share more about the businesses that they run.



I hope you'll experience the