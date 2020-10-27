Regis Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Amanda P. Rusin - Regis Corporation - Senior VP, General Counsel, & Secretary



Welcome all to the 2020 Regis Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Thank you, friends, guests, customers, stylists and shareholders. Before we begin the business portion of the meeting, I'd like to introduce the members of the Regis Corporation Board of Directors who are standing for election this year. They are our Chairman, Daniel Beltzman, General Partner of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP; Virginia Gambale, Managing Partner of Azimuth Partners LLC; David Grissen, Group President, Americas of Marriott International, Inc.; Mark Light, Chairman of Bedrock Manufacturing and Former Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of Signet Jewelers Limited; Michael Merriman, Chairman of CR Brands and Chairman of Nordson Corporation; Ann Rhoades, President of People Ink, Incorporated;