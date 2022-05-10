Q3 2022 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - AVP of Finance



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regis Third Quarter 2022 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) The prepared remarks by newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Doctor; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer, are accompanied by slides to help participants follow along. After the prepared remarks, we will have time for questions. (Operator Instructions) Also joining Matt and Kersten on this call is Jim Lain, our Chief Operations Officer. I am your host, Biz McShane, Vice President and Corporate Controller. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments made on the call today. These documents, along with our presentation today, can be found on our website at www.regiscorp.com/investorrelations, along with a reconciliation