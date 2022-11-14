Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rigetti Computing third quarter 2022 business update conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to a representative from Investor Relations for a brief introduction. Please go ahead.
Unidentified Participant
Thank you, operator. And good evening, everyone.
Today, Rigetti will provide an update regarding its business and technology progress during the third quarter 2022. In addition to recent CEO transition announcements, we will not be discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2022 as financial statements for the third quarter are not yet available. And Rigetti has filed an extension notice for its third quarter 10-Q with the SEC. With me is Dr. Alissa Fitzgerald, member of Rigetti's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Rick Danis, Interim President and CEO, and General Counsel; Brian Sereda, CFO; and David Rivas, SVP of
Q3 2022 Rigetti Computing Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...