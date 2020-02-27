Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the RCI Hospitality Holdings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Gary Fishman who handles Investor Relations for RCI.
Gary Fishman - Anreder & Company - MD
Thank you. For those of you listening to this call on the phone, you can find our presentation on the RCI website, click Company and Investor Information just under the RCI logo. That will take you to the Company and Investor info page. Scroll down a little and you'll find all the necessary links for this call, or you could go to the webcast where you'll see our slides.
Please turn to Slide 2. I want to remind everybody of our safe harbor statement. It's posted at the beginning of our conference call presentation. It reminds you that you may hear or see forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. I urge you to read it. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information
Q1 2020 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...