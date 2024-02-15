CareTrust REIT Inc. Reports Solid Year-End Earnings with Net Income Growth and Strong Investment Activity

CTRE Announces Full Year and Q4 2023 Results Highlighting Increased Net Income and Dividend Payout

  • Net Income: $26.3 million for Q4 and $53.7 million for the full year 2023.
  • Normalized FFO: $43.4 million for Q4 and $149.6 million for the full year 2023.
  • Normalized FAD: $45.4 million for Q4 and $156.8 million for the full year 2023.
  • Dividend: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.28 per common share.
  • Investment Activity: $288.1 million invested during the year at an estimated stabilized yield of 9.8%.
  • Debt Metrics: Net Debt to Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA of 1.4x.
  • Guidance: 2024 net income projected between $1.02 to $1.04 per diluted share.
Article's Main Image

On February 8, 2024, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT), is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of healthcare-related properties.

Financial Performance and Challenges

CareTrust REIT reported a net income of $26.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter, and a net income of $53.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the full year. The company's normalized funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter stood at $43.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and $149.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year. Normalized funds available for distribution (FAD) were reported at $45.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter, and $156.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the year.

Despite these strong results, the company faces challenges such as the need to maintain high occupancy rates and manage operator relationships effectively. Additionally, the healthcare real estate market is subject to regulatory changes and economic fluctuations that could impact CareTrust's performance.

Financial Achievements and Importance

CareTrust's achievements, including the full collection of 100.0% of contractual rents for the quarter and 97.7% for the year, are significant in demonstrating the company's operational efficiency and the strength of its tenant relationships. The investment of $288.1 million during the year at an estimated stabilized yield of 9.8% reflects the company's strategic growth initiatives and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

The company's low leverage, with a net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 1.4x, positions it well for future acquisitions and developments. This prudent financial management is particularly important in the REIT industry, where maintaining an optimal balance between debt and equity is crucial for sustainable growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics for CareTrust REIT include net income, normalized FFO, and normalized FAD, which provide insights into the company's profitability and cash flow generation capabilities. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a key indicator of the company's leverage and financial health. The dividend payout ratio, which stands at approximately 76% on normalized FAD, is also a critical metric for investors, as it reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders while retaining sufficient capital for growth.

"2023 was a great year for the Company on all fronts. We invested $288 million at a stabilized yield of 9.8%. We expanded our operator and industry relationships. We paid off our $600 million line of credit and ended the year with approximately $294 million of cash on the balance sheet," said Dave Sedgwick, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareTrust.

Analysis of Company's Performance

CareTrust REIT's performance in 2023 demonstrates a robust operational strategy and financial discipline. The company's ability to collect nearly all of its contractual rents and its significant investment activity are indicative of a strong market position and effective management. The low leverage and high liquidity provide a solid foundation for continued growth and resilience against potential market challenges.

The guidance for 2024, with projected net income per diluted share of approximately $1.02 to $1.04 and normalized FFO and FAD per diluted share of approximately $1.43 to $1.45 and $1.47 to $1.49, respectively, suggests a positive outlook and confidence in the company's strategic direction.

For more detailed financial information and to listen to the conference call discussing these results, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CareTrust REIT Inc for further details.

