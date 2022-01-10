Jan 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Gary Fishman - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. - IR



Hi. I am Gary Fishman. I coordinate RCI's Investor Relations. I'm here today with our CEO, Eric Langan, and CFO, Bradley Chhay. You may hear or see forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated.



We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this presentation. And I also direct you to the explanation of non-GAAP financial measures that we use and are included in our presentation. Now I'd like to introduce Bradley, our CFO. Bradley?



Bradley Chhay - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. I wish we could be there in person but we're not. So anyways, RCI has built up a strong portfolio of 60 hospitality venues. The Company was founded in 1993 and we went public on the NASDAQ in 1995. Our largest business segment is nightclubs, which, in fiscal 2021, generated approximately 70% of our sales at a 32% operating margin and 41% non-GAAP. We own 49 locations in 13 states,