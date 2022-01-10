Jan 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Gary Fishman - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. - IR
Hi. I am Gary Fishman. I coordinate RCI's Investor Relations. I'm here today with our CEO, Eric Langan, and CFO, Bradley Chhay. You may hear or see forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated.
We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this presentation. And I also direct you to the explanation of non-GAAP financial measures that we use and are included in our presentation. Now I'd like to introduce Bradley, our CFO. Bradley?
Bradley Chhay - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. - CFO
Good afternoon, everyone. I wish we could be there in person but we're not. So anyways, RCI has built up a strong portfolio of 60 hospitality venues. The Company was founded in 1993 and we went public on the NASDAQ in 1995. Our largest business segment is nightclubs, which, in fiscal 2021, generated approximately 70% of our sales at a 32% operating margin and 41% non-GAAP. We own 49 locations in 13 states,
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...