Jan 16, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Tessa Thomas Romero - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Associate



Welcome, everyone, to the Thursday morning of the 2020 JPMorgan Health Care Conference. My name is Tessa Romero, and I'm one of the biotechnology analysts here at JPMorgan. On behalf of myself and the team, I'm pleased to welcome to the stage Rigel Pharmaceuticals. And presenting on behalf of the company is CEO, Raul Rodriguez. Raul?



Raul R. Rodriguez - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Tessa, and good morning. Thank you for joining us. Thank you for -- to you and your colleagues at JPMorgan for inviting us again. It's a pleasure to be here and kick off the year in good fashion.



So let me introduce Rigel to you. Some of you don't know us. I'll tell you a little bit more of the story for those of you who do know us. Some important forward-looking statements, you could read these on our website as well. Let me go to the story.



There are 4 main key value drivers for Rigel, and as you see on this slide. And I'll take you through each