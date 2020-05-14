Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Annual Meeting of Stockholders. It's now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Raul Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. Raul?



Raul R. Rodriguez - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I am Raul Rodriguez, I am the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Rigel Pharmaceuticals. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



As you know, we are hosting today's meeting through a virtual online platform hosted by Broadridge Financial Solutions. Stockholders who are attending this meeting with a valid 16-digit control number will have the opportunity to submit questions or comments during the Q&A portion of this meeting through the text box located on your screen. We will try to answer any questions -- any such questions submitted that are germane to the proposals and/or this meeting and if they were -- and if we have time.