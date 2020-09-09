Sep 09, 2020 / 01:50PM GMT

Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director



Okay. Great. Hopefully, everyone can hear me. This is Yigal Nochomovitz. I'm one of the biotech analysts at Citi. I'm pleased to have with me, my colleague, Joel Beatty who covers one of the companies on the panel. I cover Eiger and Rigel, and Joel covers Pliant. I am very pleased to have with me several leadership members of the panel. From Eiger, we have David Cory, President and CEO; from Pliant, we have Scott Turner, the Head of Biology; and from Rigel, we have Raul Rodriguez, who is also the President and CEO.



Welcome, everyone, to the panel. Looking forward to a good discussion. Obviously, the focus here is on the COVID-19 therapeutics that all of you have embarked on.



(Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - DirectorSo with that, I guess, maybe just to get off for everyone, and we can kind of go around the panel. Everyone can answer. It would be interesting just to get your high-level