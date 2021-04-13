Apr 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Fostamatinib in COVID-19 Phase II Trial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker, Dolly Vance, who is Rigel's Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel. Thank you. Ms. Vance, you may begin.
Dolly A. Vance - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive VP of Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Welcome to our fostamatinib in COVID-19 Phase II top line results conference call.
Earlier today, the company issued a press release providing a summary of the top line data, which can be viewed, along with the accompanying slides through this presentation, in the News and Events section of our Investor Relations page on our website at www.rigel.com.
As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our plans and timing for regulatory and product
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Positive Topline Data Shows Fostamatinib Meets Primary Endpoint of Safety in Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19 -Corporate Call Transcript
Apr 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...