Apr 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Fostamatinib in COVID-19 Phase II Trial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker, Dolly Vance, who is Rigel's Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel. Thank you. Ms. Vance, you may begin.



Dolly A. Vance - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive VP of Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Welcome to our fostamatinib in COVID-19 Phase II top line results conference call.



Earlier today, the company issued a press release providing a summary of the top line data, which can be viewed, along with the accompanying slides through this presentation, in the News and Events section of our Investor Relations page on our website at www.rigel.com.



As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our plans and timing for regulatory and product