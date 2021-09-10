Sep 10, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Yigal Dov Nochomovitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director



Okay, great. Welcome, everyone. This is a multi-company panel entitled Sickle Cell, Beta-Thal, ITP & PKD - Measuring Industry Progress in Benign Hematology. It's my pleasure to introduce the guests on the panel.



From Agios Pharmaceuticals, Jackie Fouse, who is the CEO of the company. Hi, Jackie. From Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Raul Rodriguez, the President and CEO; and Jonathan Schwartz, who is the CMO at Rocket Pharmaceuticals. And we have a fourth participant and hopefully will show up soon, Rahul Ballal, the CEO of IMARA. So welcome all of you. Thank you very, very much for your participation.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - DirectorMaybe to get things started, for those less familiar with your companies and your pipelines, if each of you could spend 2 or 3 minutes just doing a high level, a summary of what you're focused on and what your pipeline looks like. Jackie, you want to kick it off?