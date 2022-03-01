Q4 2021 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Financial Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker, Dolly Vance, who is Rigel's Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel. Thank you. Ms. Vance, please go ahead.



Dolly A. Vance - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive VP of Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the fourth quarter and year-end was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the accompanying slides for this presentation in the News & Events section of our Investor Relations site on www.rigel.com. As a reminder, during today's call we may make forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and