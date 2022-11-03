Q3 2022 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Financial Conference Call for the Third Quarter 2022. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker Dolly Vance, who is Rigel's Senior Advisor, Legal & Corporate Affairs. Thank you, Ms. Vance. You may begin.



Dolly A. Vance - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive VP of Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Welcome to our third quarter 2022 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the third quarter was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the accompanying slides for this presentation in the News & Events section of our Investor Relations site on www.rigel.com. As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and product development. These statements are subject to risk and