Dec 01, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss the approval of REZLIDHIA. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker, Dean Schorno, Rigel's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Dean. You may begin.
Dean L. Schorno - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Welcome, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the U.S. FDA approval of REZLIDHIA. As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and product development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC, including our Q3 quarterly report on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today's date, and we undertake
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc To Discuss The FDA Approval of REZLIDHIA Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...