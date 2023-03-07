Q4 2022 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Financial Conference Call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022. (Operator Instructions). It is now my pleasure to introduce your first speaker, Ray Furey, Rigel's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Thank you. You may begin.
Ray Furey - Rigel Pharmaceuticals - Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Hello. Welcome to our fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the slides for this presentation in the News and Events section of our Investor Relations site on rigel.com. As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and product development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can
