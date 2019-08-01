Q2 2019 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Thanks, and welcome, everyone. For the second quarter, we reported revenues of $164.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $52.9 million, net income of $22.2 million and adjusted net income of $28.3 million.