Q4 2019 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Bryant Richard Riley - B. Riley Financial, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. 2019 was another year of continued progress and growth for B. Riley Financial, with total revenues of $652.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 54%; and adjusted EBITDA of $207.9 million, with net income of $81