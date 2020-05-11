Q1 2020 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to B. Riley Financial's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Earlier today, B. Riley issued a press release and a presentation detailing its financial results. Copies can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.brileyfin.com. A replay of today's call will also be available on the company's website. Joining us today are Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.



After management's remarks, we will open the line for questions. And before we conclude today's call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, please proceed.



Bryant Richard Riley - B. Riley Financial, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. First and foremost, we hope everyone is staying safe through these unique times. We want to start by acknowledging all of our employees across B. Riley who have shown complete dedication through this challenging period.