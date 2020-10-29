Q3 2020 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Earlier today, B. Riley issued a press release and presentation detailing its financial results for the third quarter. Copies are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.brileyfin.com.



Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO.



