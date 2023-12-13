B Riley Financial Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Bryant Riley B. Riley Financial - Inc. - Co-CEO, B. Riley Financial



All right. Well, thank you, everyone, for being here. Welcome. See a lot of familiar faces, a lot of investors, friends from being in this business for so long, partners upfront and to the side. And I guess it's ironic that we moved our Investor Day up, but it's exciting to us because we really want to share with you this business. And I think it's a lot broader than people understand.



I think you'll be excited when you hear from the business leaders. I have been typically the face of the firm and investment community, and this is going to be a little less today. I'm obviously here to talk about some of the dynamics around the business today and Q&A and all of those things. But I'm really excited for you to hear from our business leaders.



So before I start that, just upfront here and I'd ask this group to jump in if I miss anything because there's a lot to cover. But Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO, Tom and I effectively started the firm. I think Tom came six months after we started. Our first CFO is in the back, my wife, Carleen