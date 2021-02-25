Q4 2020 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to B. Riley Financial's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. B. Riley Financial has issued a press release and presentation detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Copies are available in the Investor section of the company's website, at ir.brileyfin.com.



Today's conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Information reconciling these non-GAAP measures to the company's GAAP financial results can be found in the earnings release. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. An audio replay will also be available on the company's website later today.



Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. After management's remarks, we will open the line for questions.



Before we conclude today's call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, please proceed.



Bryant