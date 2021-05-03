Q1 2021 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to B. Riley Financial's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Earlier today, the company reported its first quarter results in a press release, which is available on the company's investor website at ir.brileyfin.com.



Today's conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics. For more information about these metrics and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the company's earnings release and a financial supplement, which can be found in the Investors section of the company's website. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and the audio replay will also be available on the company's website later today.



Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. After management's remarks, we will open the lines for questions. Before we conclude today's call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, you may proceed.