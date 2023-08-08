Q2 2023 Revolution Medicines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Welcome to Revolution Medicines' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



Erin Graves - Revolution Medicines, Inc. - Senior Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicines' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of R&D, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.



As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of Revolution Medicines with respect to our business and the proposed acquisition of EQRx, including statements regarding our development plans and time lines