Mar 13, 2019 / 07:50PM GMT

Tobin C. Schilke - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you very much and good afternoon. I'm Toby Schilke, CFO of Revance. And I'm pleased to share our story of sort of where we've gotten to with Revance and the exciting potential future that we have in the next coming years. This presentation contains forward-looking statements, I encourage you to read them in detail on our website.



As you're well aware, Revance is on the cusp of entering the neuromodulator marketplace. And before I talk about our specific offering and our differentiated premium offering to that marketplace, I'd like to take a step back and give you some thoughts on the overall neuromodulator marketplace.



First of all, it's a large and growing area and we'll talk on the sales potential of that. There are 100 of potential indications possible. In the U.S. there are 4 currently approved products, none of them have a wide amount of clinical differentiation from their labels. They provide release not only from aesthetics conditions like crow's feet, lateral canthal lines or glabellar lines, but also those suffering