Jun 11, 2019 / 10:20PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



We're happy to have Revance here with us. We have the CEO, Dan Browne, with us (inaudible). So he's going to (inaudible).



L. Daniel Browne - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Great. [Jason], thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a short conversation on Revance. This is an exciting time for the company as we look at putting ourselves in position to file our -- for our first approval here in the next several months and looking forward to launching the product next year.



On Slide 2, I'll be making some forward-looking statements. So I would ask each of you to look at this at your earliest opportunity.



Since we're working from the hard copy today, I just wanted to sort of highlight on Slide 3, the investments that we see looking at opportunities to create meaningful value in 3 distinct pillars of our business. First is the use of these very potent neuromodulators in aesthetics; further opportunities to create value on a therapeutic in a number of both neurologic and