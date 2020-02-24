Q4 2019 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, February 24, 2020.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jeanie Herbert, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Revance. Please go ahead.
Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Joelle. Joining us on the call today from Revance is President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Commercial Officer, Aesthetics & Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts.
Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. If you have not received this news release or would like to be added to the company's distribution list to receive future releases, please go to
