Q1 2020 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Stacy. Joining us on the call today from Revance is President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; and Chief Commercial Officer of Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts.



Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. If you've not received this news release or you would like to be added to the company's distribution list to receive future releases, please go to the Investor Relations section of