May 19, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics call discussing the company's acquisition of HintMD. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. I would now turn the call over to Jeanie Herbert, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Jonathan. With me on today's call from Revance is President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; and Chief Commercial Officer, Aesthetics & Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts. This morning, Revance Therapeutics announced the acquisition of HintMD, a privately held company that has developed a proprietary financial technology platform for aesthetic practices. If you have not received the news release and would like to read it or if you'd simply like to be added to the company's distribution list, you can access both at investors.revance.com. Today's conference call includes a slide presentation, which we will reference as