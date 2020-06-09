Jun 09, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT

Terence C. Flynn - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the GS Biopharma Analyst. Really pleased to have Revance Therapeutics with us. Joining us from the company, we have Mark Foley, who is President and CEO; and Toby Schilke, who is CFO. Thank you very much both for being with us today.



I'm going to turn over to Mark for some brief opening remarks, and then we'll go in to some more questions. But thank you again.



Mark J. Foley - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks so much, Terence. My pleasure to be here. These are really exciting times at Revance. As we look to the back half of the year, we're about to embark on 3 significant product launches in aesthetics. We have the RHA filler line that we licensed from TEOXANE for the U.S. market. We have the recently announced HintMD acquisition that is commercial-ready and then we're expecting our BLA approval for our DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection November 25 this year. So a big shift from being