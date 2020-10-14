Oct 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Shannon. With me on today's call from Revance Therapeutics are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Operating Officer, Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts; and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Dr. Roman Rubio.



This morning, Revance Therapeutics announced results from our ASPEN-1 Phase III trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in cervical dystonia. If you have not