Q3 2020 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020

Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Daphne. Joining us on the call today from Revance are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Commercial Officer, Therapeutics and Aesthetics, Dustin Sjuts; President of Innovation and Technology, Aubrey Rankin; and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Dr. Roman Rubio.



Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and top line results from the Phase II trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in plantar