Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, November 9, 2020. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeanie Herbert, Head of Investor Relations for Revance. Please go ahead.
Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Daphne. Joining us on the call today from Revance are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Commercial Officer, Therapeutics and Aesthetics, Dustin Sjuts; President of Innovation and Technology, Aubrey Rankin; and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Dr. Roman Rubio.
Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and top line results from the Phase II trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in plantar
Q3 2020 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...