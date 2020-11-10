Nov 10, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

Evan David Seigerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Hello everyone, my name is Evan Seigerman. I'm the senior large cap bio pharma analyst here at Credit Suisse. And welcome to day 2 of the virtual healthcare -- Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. We're looking very much forward to seeing everyone in person next year. But with me today for the 10:15 session is Revance Therapeutics. And from Revance, I have Tobin Schilke, CFO.



Did I get your pronunciation correct?



Tobin C. Schilke - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



You nailed it, Evan.



Evan David Seigerman - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Excellent. And then one thing, so participants on the line, if you want to ask a question to Tobin, please just send me an email at [email protected]. I'm sure many of you have my e-mail address, and I can ask on your behalf